Recap: Evoqua Water Technologies Q2 Earnings

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evoqua Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $80.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evoqua Water Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.29
|0.19
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.32
|0.19
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|349.52M
|415.76M
|364.92M
|341.60M
|Revenue Actual
|366.27M
|425.99M
|369.68M
|346.56M
To track all earnings releases for Evoqua Water Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.