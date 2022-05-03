QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Evoqua Water Technologies Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read

 

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evoqua Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $80.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evoqua Water Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.29 0.19 0.10
EPS Actual 0.12 0.32 0.19 0.13
Revenue Estimate 349.52M 415.76M 364.92M 341.60M
Revenue Actual 366.27M 425.99M 369.68M 346.56M

To track all earnings releases for Evoqua Water Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews