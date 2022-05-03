Colliers Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Colliers Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $226.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Colliers Intl Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|1.03
|0.88
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|2.25
|1.27
|1.58
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|798.95M
|742.81M
|685.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.02B
|945.99M
|774.91M
To track all earnings releases for Colliers Intl Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
