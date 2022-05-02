Recap: EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote EVER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
EverQuote beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $6.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|96.31M
|109.86M
|102.29M
|101.42M
|Revenue Actual
|102.07M
|107.56M
|105.06M
|103.82M
