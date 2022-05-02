Recap: EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote EVER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EverQuote beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $6.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.16 -0.10 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.18 -0.07 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 96.31M 109.86M 102.29M 101.42M Revenue Actual 102.07M 107.56M 105.06M 103.82M

