Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sterling Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $997.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|0.07
|0.06
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.1
|0.08
|0.05
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|23.13M
|22.95M
|23.17M
|25.13M
|Revenue Actual
|25.28M
|24.70M
|23.33M
|23.68M
To track all earnings releases for Sterling Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
