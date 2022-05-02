Recap: Akoustis Technologies Q3 Earnings

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Akoustis Technologies reported in-line EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $2.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Akoustis Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.16
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.78M
|2.01M
|2.52M
|2.25M
|Revenue Actual
|3.67M
|1.87M
|2.16M
|2.52M
To track all earnings releases for Akoustis Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews