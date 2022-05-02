SunCoke Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

SunCoke Energy SXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SunCoke Energy beat estimated earnings by 84.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $79.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.17
|0.09
|0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.27
|0.27
|0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|472.20M
|405.80M
|319.45M
|308.40M
|Revenue Actual
|365.30M
|366.50M
|364.30M
|359.90M
To track all earnings releases for SunCoke Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
