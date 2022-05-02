AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Insights

AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AudioCodes missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $7.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.39
|0.36
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.38
|0.37
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|65.50M
|62.46M
|60.07M
|57.98M
|Revenue Actual
|66.10M
|63.41M
|60.58M
|58.84M
To track all earnings releases for AudioCodes visit their earnings calendar here.
