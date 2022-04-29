Recap: Banco Santander Chile Q1 Earnings

Banco Santander Chile BSAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Banco Santander Chile beat estimated earnings by 4.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $14.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banco Santander Chile's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.58 0.55 0.47 EPS Actual 0.58 0.46 0.54 0.54 Revenue Estimate 713.07M 691.52M 743.12M 745.64M Revenue Actual 703.25M 649.56M 702.71M 704.82M

