Recap: Banco Santander Chile Q1 Earnings

Banco Santander Chile BSAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banco Santander Chile beat estimated earnings by 4.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $14.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banco Santander Chile's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.58
|0.55
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.46
|0.54
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|713.07M
|691.52M
|743.12M
|745.64M
|Revenue Actual
|703.25M
|649.56M
|702.71M
|704.82M
To track all earnings releases for Banco Santander Chile visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.