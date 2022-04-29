Recap: Moog Q2 Earnings

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 16.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was up $34.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.20
|1.20
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.25
|1.12
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|710.58M
|690.20M
|704.38M
|689.51M
|Revenue Actual
|724.09M
|724.28M
|707.35M
|736.40M
To track all earnings releases for Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.