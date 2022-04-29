Recap: Moog Q2 Earnings

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 16.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was up $34.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.20 1.20 1.08 EPS Actual 1.11 1.25 1.12 1.33 Revenue Estimate 710.58M 690.20M 704.38M 689.51M Revenue Actual 724.09M 724.28M 707.35M 736.40M

To track all earnings releases for Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.