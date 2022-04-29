Recap: Cowen Q1 Earnings

Cowen COWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cowen beat estimated earnings by 70.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $355.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.81 which was followed by a 2.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cowen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|1.22
|1.55
|3.21
|EPS Actual
|2.77
|1.32
|1.50
|4.34
|Revenue Estimate
|420.13M
|340.46M
|373.61M
|528.58M
|Revenue Actual
|453.99M
|359.06M
|390.13M
|687.42M
To track all earnings releases for Cowen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews