Recap: Cowen Q1 Earnings

Earnings

Cowen beat estimated earnings by 70.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $355.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.81 which was followed by a 2.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cowen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.96 1.22 1.55 3.21 EPS Actual 2.77 1.32 1.50 4.34 Revenue Estimate 420.13M 340.46M 373.61M 528.58M Revenue Actual 453.99M 359.06M 390.13M 687.42M

