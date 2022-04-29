WisdomTree Inv: Q1 Earnings Insights

WisdomTree Inv WETF reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WisdomTree Inv beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $5.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WisdomTree Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|77.69M
|77.70M
|74.10M
|71.41M
|Revenue Actual
|79.17M
|78.11M
|77.60M
|72.83M
To track all earnings releases for WisdomTree Inv visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews