WisdomTree Inv: Q1 Earnings Insights

WisdomTree Inv WETF reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WisdomTree Inv beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $5.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.08 Revenue Estimate 77.69M 77.70M 74.10M 71.41M Revenue Actual 79.17M 78.11M 77.60M 72.83M

