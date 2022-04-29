Syneos Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Syneos Health SYNH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Syneos Health beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syneos Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.17
|0.96
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|1.22
|0.97
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.41B
|1.34B
|1.27B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.37B
|1.35B
|1.28B
|1.21B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Syneos Health management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.05 and $5.25 per share.
