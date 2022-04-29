Recap: US Silica Holdings Q1 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 84.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $70.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|255.55M
|274.30M
|269.20M
|219.60M
|Revenue Actual
|284.86M
|267.30M
|317.30M
|234.42M
To track all earnings releases for US Silica Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
