Recap: US Silica Holdings Q1 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 84.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $70.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.19 -0.15 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.22 -0.12 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 255.55M 274.30M 269.20M 219.60M Revenue Actual 284.86M 267.30M 317.30M 234.42M

