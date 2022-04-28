Betterware de Mexico SAB: Q1 Earnings Insights

Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Betterware de Mexico SAB missed estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was down $51.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 34.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Betterware de Mexico SAB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.77
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.43
|0.58
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|140.49M
|137.70M
|129.47M
|114.58M
|Revenue Actual
|105.18M
|118.07M
|129.47M
|142.76M
