Betterware de Mexico SAB: Q1 Earnings Insights

Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Betterware de Mexico SAB missed estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was down $51.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 34.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Betterware de Mexico SAB's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.77 0.61 EPS Actual 0.28 0.43 0.58 0.86 Revenue Estimate 140.49M 137.70M 129.47M 114.58M Revenue Actual 105.18M 118.07M 129.47M 142.76M

