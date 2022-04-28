Recap: Hartford Finl Servs Gr Q1 Earnings

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hartford Finl Servs Gr beat estimated earnings by 7.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.54.
Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hartford Finl Servs Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|0.86
|1.33
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|1.26
|2.33
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|5.37B
|5.25B
|5.21B
|5.18B
|Revenue Actual
|5.82B
|5.69B
|5.59B
|5.23B
