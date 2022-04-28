Ethan Allen Interiors: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ethan Allen Interiors ETD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $20.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ethan Allen Interiors's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.62 0.65 0.57 EPS Actual 0.95 0.80 0.74 0.58 Revenue Estimate 187.25M 182.50M 177.90M 177.00M Revenue Actual 208.09M 182.33M 178.32M 176.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.