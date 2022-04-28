Ethan Allen Interiors: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ethan Allen Interiors ETD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Ethan Allen Interiors beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $20.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ethan Allen Interiors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.62
|0.65
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.80
|0.74
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|187.25M
|182.50M
|177.90M
|177.00M
|Revenue Actual
|208.09M
|182.33M
|178.32M
|176.96M
