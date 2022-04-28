Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mullen Automotive 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mullen Automotive MULN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.53%. Currently, Mullen Automotive has a market capitalization of $387.30 million.

Buying $1000 In MULN: If an investor had bought $1000 of MULN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,714.29 today based on a price of $1.36 for MULN at the time of writing.

Mullen Automotive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

