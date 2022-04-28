Tempur Sealy Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tempur Sealy Intl TPX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Earnings
Tempur Sealy Intl beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $196.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tempur Sealy Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.84
|0.56
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.88
|0.79
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.45B
|1.34B
|1.14B
|1.01B
|Revenue Actual
|1.36B
|1.36B
|1.17B
|1.04B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Tempur Sealy Intl management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.2 and $3.4 per share.
