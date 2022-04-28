Recap: Nielsen Holdings Q1 Earnings

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nielsen Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.36
|0.36
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.45
|0.43
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|898.13M
|871.05M
|851.36M
|843.39M
|Revenue Actual
|894.00M
|882.00M
|861.00M
|863.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Nielsen Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.81 and $1.91 per share.
