Recap: Nielsen Holdings Q1 Earnings

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nielsen Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.36 0.32 EPS Actual 0.46 0.45 0.43 0.47 Revenue Estimate 898.13M 871.05M 851.36M 843.39M Revenue Actual 894.00M 882.00M 861.00M 863.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nielsen Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.81 and $1.91 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Nielsen Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

