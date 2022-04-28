TriMas: Q1 Earnings Insights

TriMas TRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
TriMas beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $17.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TriMas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.60
|0.55
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.57
|0.62
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|209.49M
|223.32M
|220.58M
|195.56M
|Revenue Actual
|208.97M
|222.42M
|218.99M
|206.73M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
TriMas management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.35 per share.
