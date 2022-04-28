TriMas: Q1 Earnings Insights

TriMas TRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriMas beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $17.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriMas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.60 0.55 0.37 EPS Actual 0.56 0.57 0.62 0.40 Revenue Estimate 209.49M 223.32M 220.58M 195.56M Revenue Actual 208.97M 222.42M 218.99M 206.73M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TriMas management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.35 per share.

