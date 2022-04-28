Perficient: Q1 Earnings Insights

Perficient PRFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perficient beat estimated earnings by 3.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $52.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perficient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.85
|0.77
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.88
|0.84
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|207.17M
|190.11M
|176.24M
|166.62M
|Revenue Actual
|214.73M
|192.82M
|184.14M
|169.34M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Perficient management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.04 and $1.07 per share.
