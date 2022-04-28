Perficient: Q1 Earnings Insights

Perficient PRFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perficient beat estimated earnings by 3.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $52.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perficient's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.85 0.77 0.67 EPS Actual 1 0.88 0.84 0.75 Revenue Estimate 207.17M 190.11M 176.24M 166.62M Revenue Actual 214.73M 192.82M 184.14M 169.34M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Perficient management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.04 and $1.07 per share.

