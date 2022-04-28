Recap: Realogy Holdings Q1 Earnings

Realogy Holdings RLGY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Realogy Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $88.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Realogy Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|1.13
|1.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.99
|1.33
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.92B
|2.16B
|2.05B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|1.97B
|2.19B
|2.28B
|1.55B
