PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

PNM Resources PNM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNM Resources beat estimated earnings by 28.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $79.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PNM Resources management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.6 and $2.75 per share.

