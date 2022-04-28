Recap: Iron Mountain Q1 Earnings

Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $166.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iron Mountain's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.4
|0.35
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.4
|0.38
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.13B
|1.09B
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|1.13B
|1.12B
|1.08B
To track all earnings releases for Iron Mountain visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews