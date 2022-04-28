Recap: ConnectOne Bancorp Q1 Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ConnectOne Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $9.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.72
|0.71
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.80
|0.81
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|70.15M
|64.66M
|61.99M
|61.71M
|Revenue Actual
|70.46M
|68.25M
|63.01M
|61.16M
