Recap: ConnectOne Bancorp Q1 Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $9.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.72 0.71 0.67 EPS Actual 0.79 0.80 0.81 0.82 Revenue Estimate 70.15M 64.66M 61.99M 61.71M Revenue Actual 70.46M 68.25M 63.01M 61.16M

