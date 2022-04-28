Stericycle: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stericycle SRCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Stericycle missed estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stericycle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.60
|0.69
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.44
|0.67
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|659.83M
|670.24M
|669.43M
|648.52M
|Revenue Actual
|657.30M
|648.90M
|672.70M
|668.00M
