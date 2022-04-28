Stericycle: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stericycle SRCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stericycle missed estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stericycle's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.60 0.69 0.59 EPS Actual 0.38 0.44 0.67 0.71 Revenue Estimate 659.83M 670.24M 669.43M 648.52M Revenue Actual 657.30M 648.90M 672.70M 668.00M

To track all earnings releases for Stericycle visit their earnings calendar here.

