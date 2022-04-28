Carrier Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $45.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carrier Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.66
|0.54
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.71
|0.64
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|4.83B
|5.38B
|4.90B
|4.37B
|Revenue Actual
|5.13B
|5.34B
|5.44B
|4.70B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Carrier Global management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.2 and $2.3 per share.
