PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

PulteGroup PHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PulteGroup beat estimated earnings by 7.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.71.
Revenue was up $458.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.31
|1.82
|1.75
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|2.51
|1.82
|1.72
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|4.22B
|3.51B
|3.51B
|2.89B
|Revenue Actual
|4.36B
|3.48B
|3.36B
|2.73B
To track all earnings releases for PulteGroup visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews