LKQ: Q1 Earnings Insights

LKQ LKQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LKQ beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $177.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LKQ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.86
|0.75
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|1.02
|1.13
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|3.09B
|3.28B
|3.08B
|2.96B
|Revenue Actual
|3.19B
|3.30B
|3.44B
|3.17B
To track all earnings releases for LKQ visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews