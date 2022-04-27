Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Antero Resources AR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Antero Resources beat estimated earnings by 2.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was down $417.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Antero Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.32
|0.18
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.19
|0.13
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.45B
|1.19B
|1.10B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.39B
|534.42M
|489.37M
|1.20B
To track all earnings releases for Antero Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
