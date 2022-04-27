Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Antero Resources AR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Antero Resources beat estimated earnings by 2.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was down $417.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Antero Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.32 0.18 0.54 EPS Actual 0.46 0.19 0.13 0.62 Revenue Estimate 1.45B 1.19B 1.10B 1.20B Revenue Actual 2.39B 534.42M 489.37M 1.20B

To track all earnings releases for Antero Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.