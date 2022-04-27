American Water Works: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Water Works AWK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Water Works beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Water Works's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|1.53
|1.09
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|1.53
|1.14
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|1.21B
|1.01B
|850.71M
|Revenue Actual
|951.00M
|1.09B
|999.00M
|888.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
American Water Works management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.39 and $4.49 per share.
To track all earnings releases for American Water Works visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.