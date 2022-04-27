American Water Works: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Water Works AWK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Water Works beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Water Works's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.53 1.09 0.73 EPS Actual 0.85 1.53 1.14 0.73 Revenue Estimate 1.01B 1.21B 1.01B 850.71M Revenue Actual 951.00M 1.09B 999.00M 888.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Water Works management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.39 and $4.49 per share.

To track all earnings releases for American Water Works visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.