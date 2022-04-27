Recap: Align Tech Q1 Earnings

Align Tech ALGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Align Tech missed estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.23.
Revenue was up $78.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Align Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.73
|2.60
|2.55
|2.02
|EPS Actual
|2.83
|2.87
|3.04
|2.49
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|977.80M
|937.88M
|816.13M
|Revenue Actual
|1.03B
|1.02B
|1.01B
|894.77M
