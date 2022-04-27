Recap: Align Tech Q1 Earnings

Align Tech ALGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Align Tech missed estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.23.

Revenue was up $78.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Align Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.73 2.60 2.55 2.02 EPS Actual 2.83 2.87 3.04 2.49 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 977.80M 937.88M 816.13M Revenue Actual 1.03B 1.02B 1.01B 894.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.