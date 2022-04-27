Here's How Much $100 Invested In RingCentral 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

RingCentral RNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.24%. Currently, RingCentral has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion.

Buying $100 In RNG: If an investor had bought $100 of RNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $263.57 today based on a price of $85.66 for RNG at the time of writing.

RingCentral's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

