Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Flagstar Bancorp Stock In The Last 10 Years

Flagstar Bancorp FBC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.62%. Currently, Flagstar Bancorp has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In FBC: If an investor had bought $1000 of FBC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,314.68 today based on a price of $37.55 for FBC at the time of writing.

Flagstar Bancorp's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

