$100 Invested In Align Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Align Tech ALGN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.51%. Currently, Align Tech has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion.

Buying $100 In ALGN: If an investor had bought $100 of ALGN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,150.47 today based on a price of $364.81 for ALGN at the time of writing.

Align Tech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

