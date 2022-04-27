Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Arch Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

Arch Resources ARCH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.81%. Currently, Arch Resources has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARCH: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARCH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,423.07 today based on a price of $169.62 for ARCH at the time of writing.

