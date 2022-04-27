Stock Yards Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 47.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $16.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.76
|0.77
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.88
|1
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|63.50M
|62.63M
|51.80M
|50.27M
|Revenue Actual
|64.79M
|63.10M
|57.37M
|51.67M
