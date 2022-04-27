Stock Yards Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 47.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $16.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.76 0.77 0.74 EPS Actual 0.92 0.88 1 0.99 Revenue Estimate 63.50M 62.63M 51.80M 50.27M Revenue Actual 64.79M 63.10M 57.37M 51.67M

