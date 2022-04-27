ASLAN Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

ASLAN Pharma ASLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ASLAN Pharma missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.22% drop in the share price the next day.

