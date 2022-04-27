Recap: GlaxoSmithKline Q1 Earnings

GlaxoSmithKline GSK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GlaxoSmithKline beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $2.89 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GlaxoSmithKline's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.81
|0.57
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|1.01
|0.79
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|12.79B
|11.88B
|10.54B
|11.06B
|Revenue Actual
|12.84B
|12.44B
|11.33B
|10.24B
To track all earnings releases for GlaxoSmithKline visit their earnings calendar here.
