New York Community: Q1 Earnings Insights

New York Community NYCB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Community reported in-line EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $14.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.32
|0.30
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.31
|0.33
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|323.40M
|331.72M
|321.91M
|309.42M
|Revenue Actual
|322.00M
|318.00M
|331.00M
|317.66M
