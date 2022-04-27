New York Community: Q1 Earnings Insights

New York Community NYCB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Community reported in-line EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $14.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Community's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.32 0.30 0.27 EPS Actual 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.29 Revenue Estimate 323.40M 331.72M 321.91M 309.42M Revenue Actual 322.00M 318.00M 331.00M 317.66M

To track all earnings releases for New York Community visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.