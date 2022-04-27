CGI: Q2 Earnings Insights

CGI GIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CGI beat estimated earnings by 0.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CGI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.09
|0.82
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.11
|1.11
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.47B
|2.39B
|2.26B
|2.26B
|Revenue Actual
|2.45B
|2.39B
|2.46B
|2.43B
