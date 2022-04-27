Recap: Boston Scientific Q1 Earnings

Boston Scientific BSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boston Scientific reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $274.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.40
|0.37
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.41
|0.40
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|2.97B
|2.94B
|2.62B
|Revenue Actual
|3.13B
|2.93B
|3.08B
|2.75B
