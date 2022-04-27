Recap: Boston Scientific Q1 Earnings

Boston Scientific BSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boston Scientific reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $274.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.37 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.41 0.40 0.37 Revenue Estimate 3.11B 2.97B 2.94B 2.62B Revenue Actual 3.13B 2.93B 3.08B 2.75B

