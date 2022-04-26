Artisan Partners Asset: Q1 Earnings Insights

Artisan Partners Asset APAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Artisan Partners Asset missed estimated earnings by 4.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was down $9.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.32 1.23 1.11 EPS Actual 1.29 1.33 1.28 1.13 Revenue Estimate 314.94M 314.76M 298.47M 285.53M Revenue Actual 315.00M 316.60M 304.90M 290.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.