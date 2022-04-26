Artisan Partners Asset: Q1 Earnings Insights

Artisan Partners Asset APAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Artisan Partners Asset missed estimated earnings by 4.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was down $9.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.32
|1.23
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.33
|1.28
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|314.94M
|314.76M
|298.47M
|285.53M
|Revenue Actual
|315.00M
|316.60M
|304.90M
|290.70M
