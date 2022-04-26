Mondelez International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Mondelez International MDLZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mondelez International beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $526.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.70
|0.64
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.71
|0.66
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|7.59B
|7.03B
|6.41B
|7.02B
|Revenue Actual
|7.66B
|7.18B
|6.64B
|7.24B
