First Merchants: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Merchants FRME reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Merchants beat estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $3.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Merchants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.91
|0.92
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.98
|1.03
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|136.45M
|133.91M
|131.71M
|129.94M
|Revenue Actual
|127.12M
|133.22M
|135.15M
|124.52M
To track all earnings releases for First Merchants visit their earnings calendar here.
