Avery Dennison: Q1 Earnings Insights

Avery Dennison AVY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Avery Dennison beat estimated earnings by 10.6%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.17.
Revenue was up $298.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avery Dennison's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|2.04
|2.05
|2.03
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|2.14
|2.25
|2.40
|Revenue Estimate
|2.12B
|1.98B
|1.88B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.18B
|2.07B
|2.10B
|2.05B
