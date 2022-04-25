$100 Invested In Overstock.com 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Overstock.com OSTK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, Overstock.com has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion.

Buying $100 In OSTK: If an investor had bought $100 of OSTK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $537.65 today based on a price of $32.42 for OSTK at the time of writing.

Overstock.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.