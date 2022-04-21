If You Invested $1000 In Anthem 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Anthem ANTM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.29%. Currently, Anthem has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANTM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANTM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,445.03 today based on a price of $526.95 for ANTM at the time of writing.

Anthem's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.