$1000 Invested In Sherwin-Williams 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read

Sherwin-Williams SHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.04%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,316.25 today based on a price of $253.03 for SHW at the time of writing.

Sherwin-Williams's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

