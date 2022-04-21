S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 25.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $4.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.62
|0.69
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.70
|0.72
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|83.74M
|82.95M
|85.03M
|86.02M
|Revenue Actual
|84.54M
|84.56M
|83.73M
|87.89M
To track all earnings releases for S&T Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here..
