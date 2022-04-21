QQQ
S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read

 

S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 25.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $4.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.62 0.69 0.63
EPS Actual 0.57 0.70 0.72 0.81
Revenue Estimate 83.74M 82.95M 85.03M 86.02M
Revenue Actual 84.54M 84.56M 83.73M 87.89M

